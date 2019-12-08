|
|
Lori Shepherd-Wortley
October 14, 1930 - November 18, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Lori Shepherd Wortley (Thureson) after a great life, Lori passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019 at the age of 89. Born and raised in San Jose, Lori graduated from Lincoln High School and San Jose State. Soon after graduation she met and married Frank Shepherd. They had two children Sharon and Bob Shepherd. After her children were raised, she met and married Dr. John Wortley.
Lori spent her working years as an Occupational Therapist, store owner (flying between her stores in San Jose and Truckee) and also a successful Real Estate Agent.
Throughout her life she was involved in serving the community. Santa Clara Girl Scouts, PTA, Valle Monte and Montalvo Arts were among many of her favorite organizations.
Lori enjoyed attending SF opera, local theater and the symphony. Her travels took her to all corners of the world. She was always looking for new adventures. She would often take her friends and family by surprise to join in the fun.
She had her pilots license, skied the slopes of the world, went on numerous African safaris, cooked international cuisine, hosted fun and creative dinner parties. She never said no to something new!
Lori is survived by her children Sharon Shepherd Perry and Bob Shepherd (Tami) and her step-children Robin Wortley Hammond ,Elizabeth and Catharine Wortley. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Robert, Tyler, Spencer and Austin Perry, Steven, Daniel, Matthew and Amy Shepherd, Claire and Miles Hammond and Jennifer Robert-Colomby. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. John Wortley and brother Will Thureson.
The family would like to especially thank the caregivers at April Garden Villa of Saratoga - Thelma, Rose, Alan, Lando and Evelyn and Hospice of the Valley. A family and friends gathering is being held later this month in lieu of a formal service.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 8, 2019