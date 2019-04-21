Services Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Mission Santa Clara Resources More Obituaries for Lorna Panelli Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lorna Christine Mondora Panelli

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Lorna Christine Mondora Panelli

July 3, 1934 - April 14, 2019

Resident of Saratoga

Lorna Panelli passed away peacefully at home on Palm Sunday after a two-year courageous battle with colon cancer.

Lorna, a San Jose native, was born on July 3, 1934, at the old O'Connor Hospital – the only child of Joe and Elisa Mondora, immigrant parents from the Lombardy region of Italy. Lorna's father Joe owned and operated the Fior d'Italia restaurant on Market and San Augustine Streets, near the old Courthouse for 42 years. Joe was famous for his ravioli, which were enjoyed by many jurors under the watchful eye of the Court bailiff.

Lorna's mother Elisa also enjoyed success as the owner of Elisa's Fashions in Yardage, creating the largest fabric business in the Bay Area. It was this same spirit of hard work and the inspiration of her parents that Lorna exhibited throughout her life. She attended Trace Elementary, Herbert Hoover Jr. High and Lincoln High School. She went on to San Jose State University where she obtained her B.A. in food and nutrition. Following graduation, she completed an internship at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where she received her R.D. (Registered Dietician). She began her career at Santa Clara County Hospital (now VMC) in 1956. She later went on to earn her teaching credential in nutrition and food service from UC Santa Cruz.

In April of 1955, Lorna met Ed Panelli (then known as Eddie) at a mutual friend's wedding. On the way home from the wedding, Lorna advised her mother that she was going to marry the young man she'd just met – and she did. On October 27, 1956, Ed and Lorna were married at St. Leo's Catholic Church and began a long and loving marriage and an incredible partnership. From the time Ed was a practicing lawyer, to his twenty-two years on the Bench, culminating with his service as a Justice of the California State Supreme Court, they shared adventures and had an enduring collaboration for 62 ½ years. In marrying a Santa Clara University boy she joked, "there was no more time for Spartans – only for Broncos."

On the occasion of their 50th Anniversary, the program read: "We can look with affection on yesterday and with hope on tomorrow, but today – this night – is a precious gift, that is why we call it the present. With grateful appreciation to our family and friends for their love and support through the years."

Lorna was a woman of strong faith, devotion and service -- always an advocate for those less fortunate. A small sampling of her invaluable contributions include work with numerous organizations and activities affiliated with Santa Clara University as well as the Summit League, Eastfield Ming Quong, San Jose Peninsula Dietetic Association, Santa Clara County Nutrition Council, St. Francis Women's Club and Services for Brain Injury. Lorna was also on the faculty at West Valley College for 15 years teaching and mentoring students.

Last year Lorna was recognized for her lifetime of faithful work and gracious service when she became "Doctor" Panelli as Santa Clara University presented her with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Public Service, Honoris Causa. Following commencement, Lorna shared her thanks at a luncheon in her honor. She left us with this final lesson in her own words, "When you meet God, he won't ask what kind of car you drove, but rather how many people did you help get to where they needed to go." The Law School also honored Lorna by naming the Wellness Room in Charney Hall for her.

For those privileged enough to know Lorna, she delighted those around her with her keen sense of humor, quick wit, wonderful storytelling ability and "turn of phrase." We wished she had written her own obituary – as we knew it would have been funny!

She was stylish, elegant and created beauty in everything she touched. She embodied grace in everything she did. She was a wonderful and loyal friend, cherishing her close relationships. She was an amazing cook and a meal at the Panelli's was always a special occasion.

Lorna liked to have fun. She loved her three boys, Tom, Jeff and Michael, and was always their strongest supporter. They in turn were there for her during her difficult days, even to the time of her death.

She was "Nonni" to her grandchildren Joey, Elisa, Clara and Makiko. Lorna loved to have them "sleep over" followed by a waffle breakfast. She enjoyed life to its fullest with her family – always up for travel and laughter. She always had a knowing twinkle in her eye.

Lorna is survived by her loving husband Ed and her three sons and their families: Tom (Lani), Jeff, Michael (Cindy) and devoted grandchildren Joey, Elisa, Clara and Makiko. Nieces and nephews include, Natalee and Patricia Ernstrom (Marshall Anstandig), Alex and Patrick Panelli (Erica).

The family is grateful to the nurses at Hospice of the Valley as well as the Honors Care Givers for their kindness and care.

The funeral mass in celebration of Lorna's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Mission Santa Clara. A reception will follow in Charney Hall in the lobby of the Panelli Court Room at the Santa Clara University School of Law. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Santa Clara University – Panelli Scholarship, or a .





