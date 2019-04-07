Lorna Madge Micheletti

Resident of Los Altos Hills

Cherished for her loving-kindness, Lorna Madge Micheletti of Los Altos Hills, is mourned for her passing on April 1, 2019. She was born in a tent on an Indian Reservation in Bennett, Utah on August 25, 1933. She is survived by her brothers Lyman Ballard of El Verano, California, Nathan Ballard of San Jose, and her six children (and spouses): David (Joanne), Diane (Clyde) Stevenson, Rob (Karen), John (Diane), Joane (Bob) Job, and Jim (Lisa). Sadly, her fourth son Paul died in a car accident in 1991. Lorna has 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her marriage to Manlio (Mel) Micheletti in 1952 was blessed.

Their 62 years of marriage were dedicated to family and friends, and later in life, much travel. In addition to tireless dedication to her family, she saw much of the world. Mel and Lorna moved into a little ranch home in Los Altos Hills in 1960 and spent many holidays and summers in their cabin in Twain Harte. Lorna Micheletti is credited for her pioneering work as President of the Mothers' Guild at Bellarmine College Preparatory helping inaugurate both the Golden Bell Auction and the annual Fashion Show. Throughout her long life, she contributed her time, talent, and treasure to countless causes. She held a life-long concern for the needs of Native Americans and gave generously in their support.

A funeral service will be held at St. Nicholas Church in Los Altos on Wednesday, April 24th at 1 p.m. with a reception following at the Micheletti's house in Los Altos Hills. In lieu of flowers, and to further Lorna's loving-kindness, friends are asked to donate to Palma School Campus Ministry in support of student immersion and home building trips in Mexico and Peru, food and clothing deliveries to farm workers, care for the homeless, care for the elderly with Alzheimer's, literacy with inmates at Soledad prison, and more. Checks can be sent to the following: Palma School, ATTN: Campus Ministry, 919 Iverson Street, Salinas, CA 93901.





View the online memorial for Lorna Madge Micheletti Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary