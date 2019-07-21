Lorraine Cristina Sunseri

October 17, 1917 - July 4, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Lorraine passed away on July 4, 2019 of natural causes. She was 101 years old, a native of San Jose, California, the daughter of Sal and Annie Cristina and the sister of Vernon Cristina. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Sunseri who died in 2009. Lorraine's children are Susan Steinmetz (Gary), Patricia Schott (Stephen), and David Sunseri (Eliza). She also has eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Lorraine was born in 1917 at her father's ranch in Willow Glen. She attended Willow Glen Grammar School, was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, and studied at San Jose State University for a time. She married Joe Sunseri in 1939 and they were together for 70 years. She was a wife. mother and homemaker. Lorraine and Joe were involved in many charitable organization in the Santa Clara Valley throughout their lives.

Lorraine has willed her remains to Stanford University Medical School. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lorraine's name to Notre Dame High School, 596 South Second Street, San Jose, CA 95112. Private services.





