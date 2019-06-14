Lorraine Davis (Whealan)

Resident of Los Altos

Lorraine Davis (Whealan), age 52, passed away on June 9. Lorraine was born in Palo Alto and raised in Los Altos. She graduated from St. Nicholas Catholic School, St. Francis High School and the University of San Francisco. Always an athlete, she spent her career as a yoga instructor, swim instructor, coach and massage therapist.

Lorraine was especially gifted working with young people and the elderly who always appreciated her high energy, and her playful and generous spirit. She was always making friends and offering help to anyone who might need it. Lorraine had two sons who she raised mostly in Bear Valley and Los Altos. She was a thoughtful and loving mother, daughter, sister, wife, aunt, cousin and friend to many and she will be sorely missed by us all.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her father, Dick Whealan. She is survived by her sons Marc Davis Jr. and Adam Davis of Arcata, California, her ex-husband Marc Davis Sr. of Santa Cruz, California, her mother Fran Whealan of Los Altos, her sister Suzanne Whealan of Los Altos, her brother Richard Whealan with nephews Graham and James of Seattle, Washington, and her sister Carolyn Whealan-Andersson with husband Christer Andersson and children Linnea, Sven, Niels and Torsten of Vitaby, Sweden, and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Arrangements will be private. Donations in Lorraine's name may be made to a or to Truck of Love Ministries – information at [email protected]net.





View the online memorial for Lorraine Davis (Whealan) Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary