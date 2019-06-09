|
Lorraine Gloria Davisson
May 8 1928 - May 28, 2019
Lakewood
Lorraine Gloria Davisson May 8, 1928 - May 28, 2019 Lorraine recently departed us after a long life lived mainly in Almaden Valley, San Jose, California. Originally from New Britain, Connecticut, her family moved to Los Angeles in the late 40's where she met her future husband Bob. Married in 1953, they had two sons and later moved to San Jose where they were long time members of the Almaden Country Club.
Preceded in death by her husband Bob and son Thomas. Lorraine moved to Lakewood, Colorado in 2017 to be near her son Steve. Lorraine is survived by her son Steve and his partner Thomas Lemke.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 9, 2019