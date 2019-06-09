Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Davisson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Gloria Davisson


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorraine Gloria Davisson Obituary
Lorraine Gloria Davisson
May 8 1928 - May 28, 2019
Lakewood
Lorraine Gloria Davisson May 8, 1928 - May 28, 2019 Lorraine recently departed us after a long life lived mainly in Almaden Valley, San Jose, California. Originally from New Britain, Connecticut, her family moved to Los Angeles in the late 40's where she met her future husband Bob. Married in 1953, they had two sons and later moved to San Jose where they were long time members of the Almaden Country Club.
Preceded in death by her husband Bob and son Thomas. Lorraine moved to Lakewood, Colorado in 2017 to be near her son Steve. Lorraine is survived by her son Steve and his partner Thomas Lemke.
[email protected]


View the online memorial for Lorraine Gloria Davisson
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.