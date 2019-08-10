|
Lorraine Pizzo Biagini
Resident of Campbell
Lorraine Pizzo Biagini was born on January 13, 1925 in San Jose, CA to Mary and Joseph Pizzo. She lived her entire life in San Jose, graduating from Campbell High School in 1943. On June 1, 1946 she married the love of her life, Victor Biagini. Moving to Campbell in 1952, they lived in the home they built for the rest of their marriage. Lorraine worked in the Post Office until 1955.
Lorraine is survived by Victor, daughters Vicki (Mike) Laffen and Lori (Rick) Gamble, her grandchildren, Alexa Laffen (Paul Felten), Zoey Gamble, Kelsey Laffen, Jessica Gamble (Steve Staggers) and Rick Gamble and her great-grandchildren Kaitlynn, Ryleigh and Stevie Staggers, and Jason and Kendyl Gamble. She leaves many beloved cousins and close friends to whom we extend our gratitude for their love and support. Our heartfelt thanks to Family Matters Home Care and VITAS Hospice for the incredible care provided for Lorraine at the end of her life.
A celebration of life will be held at Villa Ragusa, 35 S. 2nd St., Campbell, on Sunday, August 18 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to VITAS Hospice, St. Jude's Hospital, Second Harvest or Santa Clara Humane Society.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 10, 2019