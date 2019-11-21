|
Lorraine Susan Muñoz
September 25, 1948 - November 16, 2019
Resident of Mountain View
Lorraine Susan Muñoz passed away peacefully on Saturday at her home in Mountain View.
Lorraine touched the lives of everyone she met. Her heart was always patient, her strength was always shared, and her wit was always sharp.
Lorraine was born in Mountain View, she graduated from Mountain View High Class of 1966, then set out to experience all that life had to offer. She started her career with Santa Clara County Social Services and retired after 30 years of accomplished work. Lorraine loved working with the people and carried an abundance of gratitude being able to meet the needs of diverse individuals.
Lorraine is survived by her loving son, Montgomery Whitesell; five grandchildren, Britney, Angelia, Carrera, Montgomery and Dariyen Whitesell as well as three great grandchildren Kaya and Dakota Whitesell and Cali Bettencourt. She is also survived by her stepbrother Tony Quinonez and stepsister Aurora Ramirez.
She proceeds Angie Muñoz, Clement Muñoz, Lionel Muñoz, Antonia Muñoz, Benny Whitesell and Merrissa Whitesell.
There will be a viewing on Sunday, Nov. 24th, 2019 at 7:00pm at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 W. El Camino, Mtn. View. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, Nov. 25th at 10:00am at St. Joseph's Church, 582 Hope St., Mtn. View. Burial to follow at Alta Mesa Cemetery.
