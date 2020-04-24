|
|
Lorraine Voss
February 1, 1936 - March 22, 2020
Resident of Loomis, CA
Lorraine Marie Voss, 84, of Loomis, CA, died peacefully in her home on March 22, 2020 after a decades-long battle with inclusion body myositis. Lorraine was born in Joliet, Illinois, to Gilbert and Anna Moorman. She attended St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, Illinois, and graduated in 1956. While in nursing school, Lorraine found herself swept off her feet by a dashing young doctor, and married Virgil Henry Voss, MD, in 1956. They moved to Saratoga, California in 1966 where they raised 10 children. During these years, Lorraine proved to be an able manager of a bustling household and hobby farm, an indomitable optimist and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She and Virgil enjoyed occasional international travel, notably to Africa and Italy. Lorraine celebrated all holidays in grand style, filling the house with decorations and serving lavish meals to family. Lorraine cherished nothing more than family gatherings, and she threw herself wholeheartedly into making these times special. Lorraine maintained a love of nature throughout her life and fostered this in her children with many trips to California's wilderness. She found in nature spiritual insights, even in the simple interactions of the birds gathering at the feeders she maintained in her later years. Perhaps she recognized in their simple lives God's providential care and a shared tenacity, gentleness and vulnerability. Lorraine is predeceased by her husband Virgil. Lorraine is survived by her brother, Ralph Mooreman, her ten children, Katherine (Joel Jensen) Voss-Jensen, Carolyn Voss, Virgil Henry Voss II, Theresa (Bill Jackson) Voss, Helen (Harry) Medina, Lawrence (Sharyn) Voss, Susan Voss, Michael (Leila) Voss, Barbara (Shawn) Roller, Daniel (Nicole) Voss, and her 16 grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery and Funeral Center in Citrus Heights, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Myositis Association or the Mono Lake Committee.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 24, 2020