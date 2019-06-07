Louie P. Tersini

Resident of Los Gatos

Louie P. Tersini, a gentleman's gentleman and a lovely human being left us for a better place late in the evening on Wednesday, May 22nd.

A resident of Santa Clara Valley for seventy-four years, Louie was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1932 to Silvery and Olga Tersini of whom he was deservedly proud.

Louie enjoyed a long and distinguished career as a builder and real estate developer in Silicon Valley. A career built on the four pillars of hard work, honesty, respect and integrity.

Those who had the privilege of working with or knowing Lou in any capacity realized how humble his approach to life was and how he preferred not to have his many accomplishments recognized.

His most cherished memories were of his time spent at Lake Berryessa surrounded by his family and friends.

Louie was the proud father of daughter Lynne, and sons, Paul (Vera), Mark (Terry), and Ken (Karen) Tersini, and the adored "Pa" of Ryan Seay (Janine) and Robert, Raymond, Gina, Isabella, and Enzo Tersini. Louie loved his family and treasured his many friends. He shared a wonderful life with his best friend and wife, June.

He is also survived by his sisters, Josephine Shuster, Janet DeCarli, and Nancy Royal and by his numerous and loved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services to be held at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church on Monday, June 17, 2019, 2:00 p.m., 13601 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070.

Reception immediately following the service at La Rinconada Country Club, 14595 Clearview Drive, Los Gatos, CA 95032.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Sainte Claire Historic Preservation Foundation, 65 E. Saint James Street, San Jose, CA 95112; Symphony Silicon Valley, P.O. Box 790, San Jose, CA 95106-0790; or a charity most special to your heart.





View the online memorial for Louie P. Tersini