Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Louis Barajas


1937 - 2020
Louis Barajas Obituary
Louis Barajas
Aug 5, 1937 - Jan 24, 2020
San Jose
It is with great sadness that the family of Louis C Barajas, announces his passing on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 82. Louis will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Beatrice and his 5 children, Ruth (Gene) Ortega, Kathy (Ray) Lefeber, Gloria (Robert) Garcia, Betty (Richard) Gutierrez and Yolanda (Adrian) Serrato. Louis will also be fondly remembered by his 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, sisters and brother.
Louis spent his childhood in Santa Paula, CA and joined the US Army in 1956 and served in the Korean War. In 1959 Louis married his loving wife Beatrice and settled in San Jose, CA in 1961. Louis was employed by the Sun Garden Packing company, and retired after 35 years of service. Louis loved working around the house, and watching football. He enjoyed Westerns and vintage movies and taking care of the grandkids and great grandkids.
A celebration of Louis's life will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 12:00pm., at Lima Family Santa Clara, 466 N. Winchester Blvd. Santa Clara, CA 95050


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 2, 2020
