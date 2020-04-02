|
|
Louis Biagini
Jan. 5 1928 - Mar. 24, 2020
Santa Clara
Louis Biagini was born in McCloud, CA on January 5, 1928 and passed away peacefully at his home on March 24, 2020.
Louis was preceded in death by Angie, his loving wife of 70 years. He is survived by his children Kathy and son in law Edd, Ron, Mary, Janet and son in law John; grandchildren Jen (Gabriel), Brian (Janine), Andrew (Ali), Jamie (Danika), Chelsea, Carly and Bella; Great Grandchildren Chase, Graham, Sway and Carter.
The son of Iacopo and Giuseppina Biagini, brother of Emo (d) and Theodore. The Biagini Family originated in Lucca, Italy, where Louis maintained close contact with his beloved relatives.
Louis married his McCloud High School sweetheart Angie in 1949. Shortly after, they moved to Santa Clara, CA where Louis and his brother Emo started Sunnyway Supermarket. There they served the community for 20 years. For the remainder of his career, he worked as the store manager of Race Street Fish and Poultry in Saratoga.
He enjoyed playing golf, tending to his garden, and sharing his homegrown fruits and vegetables with his friends and neighbors. He was a faithful parishioner of Saint Clare Parish where he volunteered many hours to their yearly BBQ. He also celebrated his Italian heritage as a long-time member of the Amici D'Oro Men's Club and Italian Catholic Federation. He was a lifelong fan of the San Francisco Giants, 49ers, and Warriors.
Louis devoted his life to caring for his family. He was compassionate and loving to all who knew him. His quick wit and clever sense of humor brightened family gatherings and will be deeply missed. He especially loved hearing his great-grandchildren's jokes.
Our family extends the warmest gratitude to Tiny who devoted herself to giving both Louis and Angie her loving care for 7 years.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to . Louis' celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
View the online memorial for Louis Biagini
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 2, 2020