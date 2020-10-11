Louis Bruno
June 27, 1928 - Sept. 30, 2020
Los Gatos
Louis J. Bruno, 92, a leading engineer in the aerospace industry, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon September 30, at his home in Los Gatos, CA after a protracted struggle with cancer.
A member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Los Gatos, Lou was a devoted lifelong Catholic. He was a private and modest man, a talented businessman, a loving husband and father, and a friend to many. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Ann Bruno née Kramer, and their daughters, Valerie Bruno of Sunnyvale, CA, Andrea Bruno of Novato, CA, and Thérèse Bruno-Cavallaro of Brooklyn, NY.
Lou was born on June 7, 1928 in New York, NY, the youngest of the three children of Italian immigrant Louis Bruno and Louise Bartozzetti Bruno. He grew up in Brooklyn where he attended Brooklyn Technical High School. He was awarded a BSEE from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn and later in life received a BSBA from the University of San Francisco.
Following college, Lou served as a member of the US Coast Guard in Alaska where he monitored enemy communications during the Korean Conflict.
Lou began his professional career after the war at U.S. Plating Equipment, and then became a field engineer for Sperry Gyroscope. He subsequently joined Dayton-based Kollsman Instrument Corporation where he participated in the evaluation of the MD-1 Automatic Astro Compass. In Dayton, he met his future wife, and they wed in January 1961. The couple then embarked on an around-the-world honeymoon trip, visiting Italy, Greece, Egypt, India, Thailand, Taiwan, and Japan plus a few fascinating fuel-stops required in the pre-jet era. The trip stimulated the couple's lifelong love of international culture.
Lou played a critical role in the development of computing, communication, and control systems for US aerospace companies. He was recruited by Ford Aerospace, where his first assignment was developing many of the control systems for what became NASA's Mission Control. His team also developed the seismometer system that the Apollo program used to measure moonquakes and eruptions.
Lou went on to manage a number of key satellite programs. He worked with the French government and Aerospatiale to deliver the Meteosat meteorological satellites, and then went on to manage Japan's communication satellites program and a number of the Intelsat programs. As director of commercial and international programs, he managed a billion dollar business division for the company, including Skynet and COMSAT. Lou retired from Ford in 1990 to become an aerospace consultant for TRW and other aerospace firms.
Lou was an avid reader and a lover of travel and culture. He enjoyed work assignments that took him overseas, and travel to foreign destinations for pleasure. Cooking was another one of his passions.
Mr. Bruno's family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to support Hospice of the Valley
