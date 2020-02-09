Home

Louis Edward Francois Jr.


1928 - 2019
Louis Edward Francois Jr.
Jul. 22, 1928 - Dec. 16, 2019
San Jose, California
Beloved husband and best friend for over 68 years of Mariana "Cricket", loving and loved father of Michael (Mary Jane), Mark (Caryn), Suzanne Sumner (Ted), Renee Francois (Scott Hobaugh), brother of James Patrick Francois (Frances), and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. The Francois family has lost our Rock. Understated in demeanor, yet over delivered in love for family, competence on a variety of levels: pilot, airplane mechanic, woodworker, motorcycle aficionado and a deep commitment to doing the right thing. He is our hero and will be deeply missed.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2020
