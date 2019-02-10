|
|
Louis Grijalva
Oct. 25, 1936 - Feb. 1, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Long time San Jose Resident, Louis passed away peacefully Feb. 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Louis is predeceased by his parents Eva Lopez and Ezekiel Grijalva and brother Richard Grijalva. He was a proud Air Force Veteran. He is greatly missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Gloria, his children Louis, Julie (Sammy), Yvonne (Oscar), Randy (Sylvia), April (Brian) and Brad (Mona), 16 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Services will be held at Willow Glen Funeral Home, viewing on Mon. 2/11 from 5-9pm and Funeral Service on Tues. 2/12 at 10:30am with Interment to follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 12pm.
View the online memorial for Louis Grijalva
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 10, 2019