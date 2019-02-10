Mercury News Obituaries
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Louis Grijalva
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Willow Glen Funeral Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Willow Glen Funeral Home
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Oak Hill Memorial Park
Louis Grijalva Obituary
Louis Grijalva
Oct. 25, 1936 - Feb. 1, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Long time San Jose Resident, Louis passed away peacefully Feb. 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Louis is predeceased by his parents Eva Lopez and Ezekiel Grijalva and brother Richard Grijalva. He was a proud Air Force Veteran. He is greatly missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Gloria, his children Louis, Julie (Sammy), Yvonne (Oscar), Randy (Sylvia), April (Brian) and Brad (Mona), 16 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Services will be held at Willow Glen Funeral Home, viewing on Mon. 2/11 from 5-9pm and Funeral Service on Tues. 2/12 at 10:30am with Interment to follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 12pm.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 10, 2019
