Louis L. Rubalcava Jr.

October 18, 1937 - February 10, 2019

Santa Clara

Louis L. Rubalcava Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at his home in Santa Clara, CA. He was born on October 18, 1937 in Hanford, CA to Felipa (deceased) and Louis Sr. (deceased). Louis has six sisters: Ramona, Dolores, Ruth, Tina, Mary (deceased), and Helen (deceased), and one brother, Daniel. He was married to his first wife, Norma (deceased), and raised three sons: Louis III, Randy (married to Candy), and Gary. He remarried his second wife, Rosemarie Rubalcava, and gained three step children (Eric, Ariane, and Kevin). Louis has two grandchildren, Randall and Stephanie, and three step grandchildren. He touched many lives and was loved by all who met him. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A viewing will be held at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050 at 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on February 22, 2019. A rosary will be held at 7:00 pm during the viewing. Funeral services will be held on February 23, 2019 at St. Lawrence The Martyr Parish, 1971 St. Lawrence Drive, Santa Clara, CA 95051 at 10:00 am. The burial will be held at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery shortly after the mass at 490 Lincoln Street, Santa Clara CA 95050.





View the online memorial for Louis L. Rubalcava Jr. Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary