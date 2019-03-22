Home

Louis P. Oros


1942 - 2019
Louis P. Oros
March 17, 1942 - March 5, 2019
Resident of Willow Glen
Lou Oros passed away March 5, 2019 after a short struggle with lung cancer. Loving father to April Oros of Delhi, CA and grandfather to Caroline Richardson of Westminster, CO. Retired owner of Willow Glen Jewelry, Lou was an avid gardener, runner, world traveler, and a passionate musician. He played the soprano, alto, tenor and baritone saxophone and ran until just seven weeks before he passed. Memorial service to be held at a later date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 22, 2019
