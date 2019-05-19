Louis Peter Horyza

Feb. 26, 1930 - March 8, 2019

Resident of Milpitas

Captain Louis Peter Horyza (Army, retired) passed away at his Milpitas home on March 8, 2019, two weeks after celebrating his 89th birthday. He was a long-time Milpitas resident well respected for his involvement in community and veteran affairs. As a member of the armed forces during the Korean War, Lou served as a tank commander. He was always proud of his military service. Following discharge from the army he joined the National Guard and retired as a Captain after twenty-two years. In 1949 Lou began his career with the Great Northern Railroad in Spokane, Washington and later transferred to Southern Pacific Railroad in Oregon. With a promotion moved to the Bay Area where he met and married Peggy. In 1975 they moved to Milpitas to be near his work as a Railroad Supervisor at various SP train yards. The Horyzas were blessed with six children, twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren. After retirement from SP, Lou and Peggy enjoyed twenty-seven years of the good life as senior citizens. A strong commitment to honoring veterans involved Lou in numerous patriotic activities. He served as president of the Santa Clara County chapter of Korean Veterans and as Department of Defense Ambassador for the 60th anniversary of the Korean War Commemoration Committee. Veterans Day and Fourth of July events regularly featured Lou and his prized Mustang convertible as part of the parade. He was named the 2003 Milpitas Citizen of the Year and 2013 Milpitas Veteran of the Year. As an active member of the St. John the Baptist Parish and School Communities, Lou was recognized for his dedication with the Rev. Pavalkis Award. He was also active in the Knights of Columbus Council, 5796 and St. Joseph Assembly No. 2246.

Memorial Mass for Lou will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1 P.M. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 360 S. Abel Street, Milpitas. A Celebration of Lou's Life will follow in the Pavalkis Parish Hall. Interment will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1 P.M. with full military honors at the Sacramento Valley National Military Cemetery, Dixon, California.





View the online memorial for Louis Peter Horyza Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary