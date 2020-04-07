|
Louis William Bottini Jr.
January 31st, 1948 - November 19th, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Louis William Bottini Jr. passed away unexpectedly on November 19th, 2019. He was 71.
Lou, a proud Italian American and native Californian, was born and raised in Salinas. After graduating from Salinas High School in 1966, Lou earned an Associate of Arts degree from Hartnell College in 1968. An exceptionally bright and motivated young man, Lou transferred to California Polytechnic State University to study architecture. Despite excelling in his studies, Lou realized he no longer desired a career in architecture and left Cal Poly after a few years. Architecture, however, would remain one of Lou's interests for the rest of his life.
Shortly after returning home from San Luis Obispo, Lou joined the Salinas Junior Chamber (Jaycees), a decision he shortly thereafter described as "the greatest thing that has happened to me to date." As the International Relations Committee Sub-Chairman for the California Jaycees, Lou worked tirelessly to promote and advance Project Handclasp, a U.S. Navy relief program that distributed humanitarian aid to Southeast Asia. As the Northern California Director for the project, Lou rallied other Jaycees chapters, non-profits, businesses, and individuals to the cause. Lou later joined the Palo Alto Jaycees after moving to San Jose in the mid-70s. He served on the board of directors, first as treasurer and then as president. His years and experiences with Project Handclasp and the Jaycees instilled in Lou a belief that people, by coming together, can improve the lives and communities of others.
In 1975 Lou resumed his studies at San Jose State University. He was an active member in many student organizations, including the Beta Alpha Psi and Beta Gamma Sigma honors societies, and was an officer for the Society for Advancement of Management. He graduated with great distinction in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Lou was awarded the Alpha Al Sirat Award, the highest honor given to a graduating business major.
The Bay Area benefited from Lou's expertise, leadership, and ingenuity for over 30 years. As financial manager and director of finance, Lou skillfully ensured the financial health and long-term growth of many early Silicon Valley firms such as Dryden Engineering and DC Electronics Supply. Also a Certified Public Accountant, Lou was a trusted financial advisor to countless private individuals.
Upon his retirement, Lou joined the Sons in Retirement (SIR), Branch 125. Industrious as ever, Lou served as treasurer, vice president (Little SIR), and president (Big SIR). In recognition of his exceptional service to the SIR, Lou received the Above and Beyond award. He wore his award badge with great pride and a sense of accomplishment. Lou spent many precious moments with dear friends and members of the SIR fraternity playing the game he loved his entire life, golf. Lou's passion for golf took him to many clubs and courses throughout his life, including the Old Course at St Andrews. As he crossed the iconic Swilcan Bridge, Lou mused that he was traveling the same path as some of the game's greatest players.
Some might say that Lou was an "old soul." He lived life on his own terms and found pleasure in the simple things: holidays and celebrations spent with family and friends, a good plate of raviolis, and most of all a really good laugh. He loved photography, travel, his classic Mercedes, the occasional blackjack tournament, and Dean Martin. He was a loyal friend and all around good guy with a generous heart.
Lou was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Anita Bottini, and his older brother, Ronald L. Bottini. He is survived by cousins Debbie (Refugio) Segura and Carol (Raymond) Dawes, and many friends, all of whom are in disbelief that he is gone but will remember him with unending love and affection.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 7, 2020