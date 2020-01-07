|
Louis Wollenberger, PharmD
Resident of Portola Valley
Louis passed peacefully recently at his home in Portola Valley. Lou a native of Santa Cruz, attended UCLA on academic and golf scholarships. He was a proud member of the Kelps and Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. Invited to play on the professional golf tour, Lou chose instead to pursue a career in the school of pharmacy at UCSF graduating with a doctorate degree. Lou was the former owner of Preuss Pharmacy in Menlo Park and retired as pharmacy manager for Rite Aid Corp in Los Altos.
Lou devoted his life to his family and professional career. He is survived by his wife Joan, son and daughter-in-law Dr Louis Wollenberger and Dr Heidi Rens of Granite Bay, his daughter Dr Carolyn Wollenberger of Pescadero, and three beautiful granddaughters, Jaya, Sami, and Piper. We shall miss him.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 7, 2020