Louisa Gallegos
November 22, 1925 - October 21, 2019
Resident of Milpitas
Louisa M. Gallegos, a former resident of Milpitas, CA., passed away peacefully in Campbell, CA. surrounded by her loved ones, on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 93, due to a long battle with Parkinsons.
She was born in San Pablo, Colorado on November 22, 1925, to Delfina and Manuel Manzanares. She was the youngest of six children. She met the love of her life, Joe A. Gallegos at a church that they both attended. Joe had just returned from fighting the war on the European Front and she soon married him on Christmas Eve, 1946. Louisa and Joe were married for 73 years. As a young couple, they lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they started a home for their 4 children and later moved to Milpitas Ca. where they both pursued a career in education. Louisa was an avid reader and enjoyed learning. This passion for knowledge led her to study teaching, graduating from the University of New Mexico with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education, and later, a Master's Degree from the San Jose State University in Bilingual Education. She enjoyed a long career as a bilingual teacher, in the Newark Unified School District, sharing her love of literacy with many kindergarteners.
Louisa is survived by her loving husband Joe A. Gallegos Jr.; her 4 children and their spouses, Shari Gallegos (John Moscatel), Gary Gallegos (Gloria), Gale Lamar (David) and Joe Gallegos (Carol); her 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Louisa's life will be celebrated in a private ceremony at noon on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA. 94538, (510) 656-1226.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 27, 2019