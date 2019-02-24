Home

Louise Ann Chamberlin


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise Ann Chamberlin
Dec. 3, 1927 ~ Feb. 11, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Louise Chamberlin passed away peacefully at the age of 91 surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by her husband, George. She is loved and survived by her daughter Linda & husband Harold, son Mark & wife Abby, along with her four loving grandchildren, Jennifer & husband David, Ryan, Erin and Daniel. She was a generous and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 24, 2019
