Louise D. Guard

Mar. 4, 1924 - Mar. 1, 2019

Resident of San Mateo

With very heavy hearts, we regretfully announce the passing of Mrs. Louise Guard in the early morning of March 1st. Louise could truly be called a "Cali Girl"; she was born and raised in Sacramento, CA and graduated from UC Berkeley in 1945. After college, she moved to Hawaii and lived there for 42 years. She came back to California and moved into The Stratford with her life partner of 31 years, Richard Dupere.

Throughout her life, Louise had a love for art, music and traveling. Whether it was dining at a restaurant or vacationing on a cruise, Louise was a world traveler and enjoyed every one of her trips. She especially favored her return trips to the Hawaiian Islands. She was an active member of various womens organizations which included serving as President of the Junior League in Honolulu, and being a member of the Carmel Foundation in Carmel and Casa Abrego in Monterey. Within her 18 years at The Stratford, her bubbly demeanor attracted many friendships amongst both residents and staff. She will be best remembered for her vibrant personality, great sense of humor, having fun wherever and whomever she was with and her love for piecing puzzles together in the Library.

She is survived by her life partner, Richard Dupere; son Paul M. Guard; grandchild Cassandra Fritz of Honolulu; brother John V. Diepenbrock of Sacramento; and the many descendants of the 3rd and 4th generations of Guards & Diepenbrocks and their related family members.

Louise chose to be cremated and will be laid to rest in Hawaii where she lived a happy and full life.





View the online memorial for Louise D. Guard Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary