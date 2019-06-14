|
|
Louise Martha Brown
November 1934 - June 11, 2019
Cameron Park, CA
Louise Martha Brown passed away June 11, 2019 after a year long battle with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Born in 1934 in Brooklyn, New York to Peter A. and Martha H. Simon, Louise and her late husband Donald A. Brown moved to the Bay Area in 1960, then on to Cameron Park in 1993. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Matthew Simon, and is survived by her two daughters, Adele Healy of Cameron Park and Alison Pina, (Kevin) and grandchildren Heather and Travis Pina, all of Placerville, CA. She loved theater, music, art, cooking, travel and animals, and was an active supporter of children's theater both in San Jose and El Dorado County. A graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Monday, June 17th at Green Valley Mortuary in Rescue, CA. Donations can be made to in lieu of flowers.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 14, 2019