Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Valley Mortuary
3004 Alexandrite Drive
Rescue, CA 95672
(530) 677-7171
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Green Valley Mortuary
3004 Alexandrite Drive
Rescue, CA 95672
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Martha Brown


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise Martha Brown
November 1934 - June 11, 2019
Cameron Park, CA
Louise Martha Brown passed away June 11, 2019 after a year long battle with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Born in 1934 in Brooklyn, New York to Peter A. and Martha H. Simon, Louise and her late husband Donald A. Brown moved to the Bay Area in 1960, then on to Cameron Park in 1993. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Matthew Simon, and is survived by her two daughters, Adele Healy of Cameron Park and Alison Pina, (Kevin) and grandchildren Heather and Travis Pina, all of Placerville, CA. She loved theater, music, art, cooking, travel and animals, and was an active supporter of children's theater both in San Jose and El Dorado County. A graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Monday, June 17th at Green Valley Mortuary in Rescue, CA. Donations can be made to in lieu of flowers.


View the online memorial for Louise Martha Brown
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now