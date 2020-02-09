|
Louise McBride Rosehill Phipps
1916 - 2020
Monterey
Born on October 2, 1916, in Pulaski, Virginia, Louise attended Randolph Macon Woman's College, Lynchburg, Virginia, and received the Bachelor of Arts degree in English and French from Duke University. At Duke, she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi social sorority and was elected to Kappa Delta Pi, an honorary society in Education.
Following graduation from Duke, Louise taught English at Welch High School, Welch, West Virginia for two years, and then married Dr. David B. Rosehill of Toronto, Canada. At the Start of the Second World War, David volunteered for the United States Army Air Corps and the couple and small son Glen were sent to California with the Fourth Air Force where he served as a medical doctor.
After the war, the young family settled in San Jose, California where their daughter Marilyn was born, and later moved to Saratoga, California where Louise was active in social and community circles. She was a member of Valle Monte League, the Saratoga Foothill Club, Santa Clara County Medical Auxiliary, The Montalvo Service Group, the San Jose Symphony Board, and the Girl Scout Council.
After her husband retired from medicine and the children were grown, the couple lived in a series of golfing communities including Arizona, La Quinta, Honolulu, and Carmel Valley, finally settling in Monterey, where David died in 2001 after 60 years of marriage. Louise later married Donald W. Phipps of Pebble Beach, who died in 2018 after 16 years of marriage. Louise was blessed with no illnesses, and passed away quietly in a matter of minutes on January 29, simply from the accumulation of years.
Louise is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn and Marvin Brenner of Aptos and San Francisco, and grandchildren Michael ( Karen) Gordon of New York City, Brian ( Gaëlle) Gordon of Marin County, and Helen (Jon) Murphy of Livermore. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren: great-grandsons Jacob, Matthew, and Samuel (David) Gordon of Manhattan and great grand-daughters Sarah and Ava Gordon of Marin. David and Louise's son David Glen Rosehill preceded them in death in 1986.
Louise attended First Presbyterian Church in Monterey, and the Reverend Mark Peake will conduct a Private Graveside Service for the immediate family only. Any remembrances should be directed to the First Presbyterian Church on El Dorado in Monterey or to the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2020