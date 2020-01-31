|
|
Lowell Eugene Berge
December 31, 1932 - January 21, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Lowell passed away after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's on January 21, 2020, at the age of 87, with his family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 65 years to Carol Berge. He is survived by his wife, his son James Edward Berge and wife, Debbie Berge, and grandchildren Rachel Amanda Berge and Paul Benjamin Berge of San Jose.
He was born in Dell Rapids, S.D. but spent most of his childhood in Norfolk, NE, where he graduated from H.S. and Norfolk J.C.. Lowell became a licensed private pilot in 1949, and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953-1955. He married Carol Wolfangle of La Crosse, Wisconsin in 1955. He later graduated with his Bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California in 1957. 1960 was a big year for Lowell; he graduated from Hartford Theological Seminary and was ordained by the Council of Congregational Churches, but most importantly, his son, James Berge was born. Lowell served many parishes in the NE area, Tucson, AZ, and Santa Clara, CA. In 1987, Lowell received his MA degree from Chapman College. He served as an Adult Probation Officer in Santa Clara County, CA for 25 years.
Lowell had a passion for flying, skilled woodworking, golf, tennis, and travelling.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at First Congregational Church located at 1980 Hamilton Ave, San Jose, CA 95125, on February 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow located in the Fellowship Hall.
Remembrance gifts may be sent to The Humane Society of Santa Clara County, Milpitas, CA.
Lowell was widely admired as a Gentleman who was respected for his optimism, fairmindedness, sense of humor, and love of dogs and cats.
View the online memorial for Lowell Eugene Berge
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 31, 2020