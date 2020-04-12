Home

Ltc. Benjamin Collins Sr.


1926 - 2020
LTC. Benjamin Collins, Sr.
July 1, 1926 - Apr. 3, 2020
Roseville
Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin L. Collins, Sr.
Colonel Collins was born in Portland, Oregon, July 1, 1926. He enlisted in the military service in September 1943, serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He served with the U.S. Army in Korea and Vietnam. During his tour with the Navy, he met and married Lois G. Salinas in January 1946. After being together for 48 years, she predeceased him on May 5, 1994.
His combat awards as an Infantry Officer and as an Army Aviator included the Distinguished Flying Cross and Bronze Star for Valor.
He married Suzanne Wall on June 26, 1999. They lived in Camino, California for 16 years, then moved to Roseville, California.
Special thanks to Suzanne Wall, Kim Wall, James Kurek, staff at Sutter Roseville Hospital, and staff at Mather and McClellan Veterans Hospitals.
He loved his family, getting together with them, Dixieland Jazz music, and the San Francisco 49ers.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 12, 2020
