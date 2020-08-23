Luan BlandJuly 14, 1942 - August 10, 2020Resident of Manteca, CALuan Patricia Bland passed away peacefully on the morning of August 10, 2020, in her sleep at her home in Manteca, CA, at the age of 78.Luan was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Dave Bland of Manteca, CA, parents, Harold and Zelma Brillhart of Industry, IL, and sister Leota Brillhart of Industry, IL. She is survived by her brother, David (Diane) Brillhart of Dobbin, TX, and her children Michael Bland of Manteca, CA and Christopher (Mabel) Bland of Livermore, CA, two grandchildren Peter (Angeleen) Solorio III of Lathrop, CA, Teena Hernandez of Manteca, CA, twelve great-grandchildren Joleen Vejar, Angelo Vejar, Adelia Solorio, Peter Solorio IV, Lilly Solorio, Julian Solorio, Juliana Solorio, Lorenzo Solorio, Angelina Hernandez, Steven Hernandez Jr, Royce Garcia, Bentley Garcia, and two great-great-grandchildren Josiah and Jeremiah Zepeda.Born on July 14, 1942, outside of Industry, IL, at her family farm. Her education started in a three-room schoolhouse but eventually she rode the bus into town and graduated from Industry High School. Luan began college at Western University in Macomb, Il, where she met Dave. Luan returned to college after her second son, Chris, turned three and graduated from the University of Illinois, Chicago, with a teaching degree.Luan had two careers, the first being an English high school teacher while she lived in Illinois. When Luan and Dave moved to California in 1981, she found a second career in the insurance industry. Luan started as a secretary/claims adjuster and would retire 22 years later after multiple positions at various insurance companies as a Property & Liability Claims Manager in 2004.Luan, in her own words, was "addicted" to reading. She also enjoyed watching sports and was an avid SJ Sharks hockey fan, followed the Chicago Bears and SF 49er football teams, was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, and had adopted the SF Giants baseball team as a hometown favorite. She was at Candlestick ballpark in 1989 when the Loma Prieta earthquake hit.Traveling was a love of Luan's. She traveled the country with her husband, Dave, in their 5th wheel travel trailer. These travels were highlighted by a trip to visit her granddaughter Teena in Alaska. Cruising was also a big part of her travels, going to Hawaii many times, Alaska and traversing the Panama Canal. In fact, Luan and Dave celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2012 with family on a cruise to Hawaii.Luan was very passionate about helping others and was active in the United Methodist Church. At Manteca's St Paul UMC, she participated in the United Methodist Women and started the quarterly Mission Saturday program among many other activities. She joined the community-based organization, Women of Woodridge, where she became known as the "raffle lady" because of her efforts running the Sip for Scholarship fundraiser for many years.Luan, you will be dearly missed and remembered fondly and continue to live on through those of us who knew and loved you.The family asks that in place of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to St. Paul UMC Manteca Scholarship Fund @ 910 E North St, Manteca, CA 95336. Please indicate the gift is for the scholarship fund in memory of Luan Bland.