Luana LeRitz McGinnis
March 25th 1933 – October 24th 2019
Resident of San Jose
Luana was born in Mountain Home, Idaho to Louis and Ana Bengoechea. The family later moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where Luana met and married her first love, Sidney Major LeRitz. The couple moved to California and eventually settled in San Jose, where they raised their family of four daughters. Major passed away at the early age of 53. Luana married her second husband, John McGinnis (our pops), many years later. On October 24th our beautiful mother left this world peacefully, surrounded by loving family and Tonga, her wonderful caregiver. She let go of our hands to reach for the hands of her many loved ones and friends in heaven. We hope you are being serenaded by angels that sound like Sinatra and Buble, while you and Faye shop till you drop to decorate heaven in a most tasteful manner. Or that you are eating Mexican food and drinking margaritas. Your artistic ways and creativity, not to mention your kindness and feistiness, all live on in those that you mothered. Luana leaves behind four daughters, Cristina, Jeanmarie, Susan and Ani, ten grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. R.I.P, GG. Please join us for a celebration of Luana's life on Sunday December 15th at 11am, at the John Burns Gardens Community Room located at 820 Agnew Rd in Santa Clara.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 13, 2019