Luce Varni
Apr. 19, 1918 - Jan. 28, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Luce was born in France and came to CA. when she was a year old. She grew up in San Francisco where she married her husband Joseph Varni. They later moved to Redwood City until his untimely death at the age of 48. Luce later moved to San Jose to be closer to her daughter Lucette Zanardi (Jim). She has one granddaughter, Michelle Carmon (Ted) who reside in Pleasant Hill and one great granddaughter Madeline.
She was an avid golfer in the later years and involved in several women's leagues and met and had many friends. She also loved to dance from a early age and was ballroom dancing until her late 90's.
I would like to thank her loving and caring care givers Edith and Rosie for their everlasting love and devotion.
Friends and family are invited to her Funeral Service on Tues., February 4, at 11AM at Holy Spirit Church at 1200 Redmond Ave. San Jose, 95120. There is a reception immediately following in the church hall. There will be a private interment. In lieu of flowers you may give donations to Kindred Hospice of San Jose, 408-441-0223 or
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 2, 2020