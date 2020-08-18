1/
Lucille A. Walthart
1934 - 2020
Lucille A. Walthart
June 21, 1934 - July 15, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Lu passed away swiftly following a long decline due to early onset dementia and various other health problems, including heart disease. She was a native of Scranton, PA and early evidenced her life-long "spunkiness" by sending boys who tried to pick on her (she was small but wiry) crying home to their mothers-who dubbed her "the tiger of the neighborhood". She was the youngest of four siblings (sisters). She began ballet lessons while in high school and had the lead role in a performance of Stravinsky's The Firebird, by a local ballet company. She made good grades in school and this plus her extra-curricular dance activity won her an academic scholarship to Syracuse U., where she became the first member of her family to graduate from college. She subsequently taught Jr. H.S. English as a long-term substitute and directed a school play.
She married her husband (Richard) 8/3/57 and was a loyal wife; despite threatening to leave him after several of his bi-polar depressive episodes, but never did. She was a good, but strict parent to her children.
She was an active member of several ELCA Lutheran Church parishes in El Paso, Cupertino, and Saratoga; and loved to sing in the church choir-along with her husband, She also liked art, traveling, and going to the opera in San Francisco (her mother at one point had aspirations of becoming an opera singer).
She wasn't much given to introspection; rather had a flair for the dramatic and a wry sense of humor, which helped her to make friends wherever she went.
She is survived by her husband and two sons (John and David), and predeceased by her parents, John and Marian Stitzenberger, and sisters, Marguarite Brown, Evelyn Zimmer, and Mae MacLeod.
Please send any donations in her memory to the "Kids to Camp" Fund at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 12770 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga, CA 95070. A graveside burial service for her will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Ave., S.J. on Wednesday, 8/19/20 at 1:00 p.m.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Oak Hill Memorial Park
August 18, 2020
R.I.P.
Mrs Walthart.
Mark Guardino
Acquaintance
