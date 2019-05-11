Lucille Marguerite Kuzirian

August 5, 1924 - May 8, 2019

Resident of Santa Clara

Lucille Marguerite Kuzirian passed away peacefully on Wednesday night, May 8, 2019. Lucille, along with her twin sister Goldie, was born on August 5, 1924 in Boston, MA to John and Victoria (nee Mazmanian) Kuzirian. As is the case with many twins, the sisters were inseparable from an early age and remained best friends throughout their lives.

After graduating from Roxbury High School (Roxbury, Massachusetts), she studied business at Boston University then worked as a bookkeeper and secretary in Boston for several years. In 1962, Lucille and Goldie moved together to California. They were lovingly welcomed to the Bay Area Armenian community and soon were known to all as simply, "The Twins."

Lucille enjoyed many interests including arts and crafts (particularly ceramics), bowling, sewing and the opera. She gave generously of her time volunteering at O'Connor Hospital in San Jose and remaining an active member of St. Andrews Armenian Church in Cupertino until declining health prevailed. She is remembered for her kindness and infectious smile and will be fondly missed by all who knew her

Lucille is preceded in death by her sister Goldie Minasian and her brother George Kuzirian. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Edward Minasian, sister-in-law Joan Kuzirian, nephews Edward T. Minasian and George Kuzirian, and nieces Joan Raposo, Susan Amarante, and Doreen True.

Funeral services will be held at St. Andrew Armenian Apostolic Church, 11370 S Stelling Road, Cupertino, CA on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Andrews Church.





