1/1
Lucille May Vogt Tanner
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille May Vogt Tanner
December 29, 1918 - September 2, 2020
Resident of Willow Glen, CA
Lucille May Vogt Tanner passed away at the age of 101. She was born in Nebraska to Frank and Caroline Vogt. She grew up on a farm, moved to California in her early 20's where she married Forrest Willard Tanner.
Lucille and Forrest lived in their Willow Glen home for over 56 years. They enjoyed taking camping trips to Lake Tahoe and Seacliff Beach with their daughter Karen. Lucille and Tanner also took trips to, Reno, Laughlin, and Pismo Beach spending time with their grandchildren. Her hobbies were listening to music, playing the organ, solving puzzles, and shopping at thrift stores. Lucille was also affectionally known as "Granny Goose, Grandma Tanner & Turkey."
Lucille is preceded in death by her husband Forrest, her three brothers Eugene, Howard and Jack. Lucille is survived by her only daughter Karen and husband Guy Ferrante, her siblings Bud, Ellen, Gayle, her grandchildren Kelly, Vince & wife Cynthia Ferrante, and her great grandchildren Sofia and Stella Ferrante.
A special thank you to the people who spent quality time with my mother. She will always remain in our hearts. Due to the Covid 19 virus, Lucille's celebration of life with here family, will be postponed until it is safe for everyone.


View the online memorial for Lucille May Vogt Tanner

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved