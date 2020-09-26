Lucille May Vogt TannerDecember 29, 1918 - September 2, 2020Resident of Willow Glen, CALucille May Vogt Tanner passed away at the age of 101. She was born in Nebraska to Frank and Caroline Vogt. She grew up on a farm, moved to California in her early 20's where she married Forrest Willard Tanner.Lucille and Forrest lived in their Willow Glen home for over 56 years. They enjoyed taking camping trips to Lake Tahoe and Seacliff Beach with their daughter Karen. Lucille and Tanner also took trips to, Reno, Laughlin, and Pismo Beach spending time with their grandchildren. Her hobbies were listening to music, playing the organ, solving puzzles, and shopping at thrift stores. Lucille was also affectionally known as "Granny Goose, Grandma Tanner & Turkey."Lucille is preceded in death by her husband Forrest, her three brothers Eugene, Howard and Jack. Lucille is survived by her only daughter Karen and husband Guy Ferrante, her siblings Bud, Ellen, Gayle, her grandchildren Kelly, Vince & wife Cynthia Ferrante, and her great grandchildren Sofia and Stella Ferrante.A special thank you to the people who spent quality time with my mother. She will always remain in our hearts. Due to the Covid 19 virus, Lucille's celebration of life with here family, will be postponed until it is safe for everyone.