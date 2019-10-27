Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima Campagna Johnson Funeral Home
17720 Monterey St.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
408-779-7990
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Lima Campagna Johnson Funeral Home
17720 Monterey St.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Merlot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Merlot


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Merlot Obituary
Lucille Merlot
Sept. 1, 1937- Oct. 8, 2019
Coyote
Lucille Malech Merlot died from various ailments and lastly from Pneumonia on October 8, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in San Jose. Lucille leaves behind her husband of many years Matthew (Bud) Merlot;
A Memorial will be held in honor of Lucille, on November 1st, 2019, 2:00 pm at Lima-Campagna-Johnson Fueral Home, 17720 Monterey Street, Morgan Hill, Ca.


View the online memorial for Lucille Merlot
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now