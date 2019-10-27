|
|
Lucille Merlot
Sept. 1, 1937- Oct. 8, 2019
Coyote
Lucille Malech Merlot died from various ailments and lastly from Pneumonia on October 8, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in San Jose. Lucille leaves behind her husband of many years Matthew (Bud) Merlot;
A Memorial will be held in honor of Lucille, on November 1st, 2019, 2:00 pm at Lima-Campagna-Johnson Fueral Home, 17720 Monterey Street, Morgan Hill, Ca.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 27, 2019