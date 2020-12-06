Lucy RamirezAugust 30, 1928 - November 22, 2020Resident of San JoseLucy Angie Ramirez passed away suddenly after a short illness on November 22, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho to Ramon Hernandez and Elvira Valadez. She had eight siblings.The name "Lucy" means "Light." For those she loved, the light of her life was both a beacon and safe harbor providing comfort and care. She was the kind of person that the found the best in you and allowed you to become the person you ought to be. She possessed a headstrong and indomitable spirit. Lucy was generous at heart. She was physically strong and very hard worker. And, Lucy was curious and loved to laugh.In the late 1940s, Lucy moved to San Jose where she met Frank Ramirez. The two married in 1952 and had five sons. She loved being surrounded by her family, especially around the holidays. She was a great Mexican cook serving up home-made dishes like chili rellenos, tamales, chili verde, beans, and tortillas. She enjoyed watching the Novelas on TV. She loved to gamble at the casinos and play slot machines, enjoyed playing Scrabble and Bingo, and shop at her favorite stores. She loved animals, especially her late beloved dog, Claire, whom she affectionately called Clara.Lucy worked for a number of years at Valley Medical Center in the housekeeping department and made many long-lasting friendships.Lucy was preceded in death by her husband Frank, as well as her sons Frank Jr. and Ralph. Lucy is survived by her sons Joe (Mary Ann), Jack, David (Beth); and her siblings Trini (Art Martinez) and Robert Hernandez. Six grandchildren survive her: Michael, Kari (Derek Smith), Renee (Tony Casalegno), Frankie, DJ, and Nick. She was elated to meet her first great grandchild, Vincent Frank Casalegno. Many thanks to her caregiver, Juliet Penaflor.The family will celebrate Lucy's life next year in a private gathering. In lieu of flowers and gifts, tributes to Lucy can be made to the Humane Society of Silicon Valley or Catholic Charities.