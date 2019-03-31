In Loving Memory

Lucy Renwick

September 11, 1929 ~ March 26, 2019

With her son and daughter by her side, Lucy died peacefully in her home on March 26, 2019.

Lucy was born in Nashville, Tennessee on September 11, 1929, the only child to Stanley Marshall Vail and Lucy Augusta Smith Vail. They moved to Rutherford, New Jersey where her father died at an early age from an injury he sustained while playing football for Stanford University. Lucy and her mother spent the next two years travelling throughout Europe before moving to Sierra Madre, California. After graduating from Pasadena High School, Lucy and her mother settled in San Jose. Lucy attended San Jose State College, and it is here where she met the love of her life, Ray Renwick. When Ray returned from serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, they were married on Valentine's Day, 1954. Ray and Lucy were married for 55 years. Ray passed away on July 27, 2009.

Lucy led a very active life. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority in College; she was a loving mother who raised two children; Boy Scout Leader; and later in life, member of P.E.O. Lucy and Ray were members of St. Lawrence Episcopal Church in Campbell (1970's) and St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Saratoga. Lucy volunteered at St. Andrew's Echo Shop for over 20 years.

Ray and Lucy moved to The Villages in 2001. Lucy enjoyed many of The Villages' activities, and developed a passion for Mahjong, which she played weekly.

Lucy is survived by her son, Brooke Renwick (Rosemarie), daughter, Victoria Renwick-Padilla (Rene´ Anthony), and granddaughter, Michelle Renwick.

Services will be held on Sunday, April 7th, 2:00 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 13601 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga, CA 95070.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Lucy Renwick to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church or the .





View the online memorial for Lucy Renwick Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary