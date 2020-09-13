Lui VenatorNov 1931- Apr 2020HollisterLui James Venator passed away peacefully at San Jose Regional Medical Center after a fall on April 11, 2020 at age 88. For his last may years he could be seen in Hollister, a lanky farmer with a baseball cap who went to the gym every morning at 5 AM and spent the day either working on his several properties in the downtown area on in his walnut orchards or in his extensive shop. Articulate and kind, he had a smile and friendly eyes for everyone. This was Lui Venator; a world wanderer and adventurer, home from decades spent living and traveling in South East Asia, during war and peacetime, settled back in California where he'd spent his childhood and formative years.When he was born, Lui's father, Louis, was the US Naval Attaché in Beijing, China. It was 1931 and the Japanese army was set to take over that part of the world to protect their investment in the South Manchurian Railroad Company. This effort included a campaign of terror. It was not a good place for an American Trade Official and his young family.With baby Lui and his older sister Nancy, also born in China, the Venators fled to the coast and traveled by ship back to Southern California. There Lui had a pleasant childhood in sunny Newport Beach. Having developed a romanticized ideal of life on the seas from his Navy trained father, Lui set out to pursue a career as a merchant marine after high school. Lui enrolled in the California Maritime Academy, which was one of the best training grounds for Merchant Marines.However, after two years he realized he wanted a broader education and subsequently enrolled in the University of California at Berkeley. During the summers both at the Maritime Academy and at Cal, he worked as a merchant seaman sailing all over the world. While at Cal, he pledged Sigma Chi fraternity where he later became the president. After graduating with a bachelors degree in history he joined the Navy. He trained as a pilot and later left as an officer. He then joined IBM marketing large computers. After a few years he left and returned to working on boats in Southern California and the Caribbean. He spent his twenties sailing in the summer and skiing in the winter, even earning money as a ski instructor.1959 found him in Squaw Valley building his own cabin. He had chosen Squaw Valley because the next year the Winter Olympics were going to be held there. Somewhere along the line in that carefree life he became an excellent carpenter.In September 1960 Lui started Law School at Berkeley Law, then known widely as Boalt Hall. He made close friend there including retired Presiding Justice of the California Court of Appeal Conrad Rushing who tells affectionate tales of sitting under the large plaques on the outside of the building, receiving instruction from notables such as Holmes and Cardoza, and eating lunch together (usually tuna fish sandwiches). Lui was curious about the ranch where Rushing had grown up and drove there and bought two sheep fleeces from Rushing's father. He brought them back to Berkeley where he treated and sewed them into clothing. Like Jason (without the Argonauts) back from the Black Sea, not with a golden fleece, but a shearling vest.After law school and a stint at Caltrans (California Department of Transportation) Lui joined the San Jose law firm of Miller Morton Wright and Caillat where after three years he made partner. The firm represented a number of local building contractors and he became quite an expert in managing their affairs. In 1969 he was offered a job as a construction lawyer in the new consortium known as RMKBRJ – Raymond International, Morrison and Knudson, Brown and Root , JR Jones. The United States Government had hired these several companies to act together in building very large projects in Vietnam – Highways, bridges, port facilities and airports.As usual, Lui made many good friends there and although the job entailed working with complex construction problems and contracts he got out of the office now and then – particularly with his friend Phil Pomeroy for a real adventure. In one escapade, Lui and friends launched a mission to reclaim a ship. The company owned a large ship that had been abandoned by it's crew because of hostile action. It was a dredge, a crucial component of keeping the deep water ports the company had build open to shipping traffic. With Pomeroy and four others, Lui boarded her at night and armed with maritime training was able to start her engines and sailed her, without lights, back to port.In 1971 the construction company closed down most of it's building operations and Lui went to work for ITT Federal Electric Company, a telephone and power utility with lines and equipment in several Southeast Asian countries. It was then that he met is wife Lien (Hue) Luu.By email, his friend Chic Chicarelli wrote "He was happy as a confirmed bachelor who self-declared that he would never have any more romantic relationships nor get married. I kidded him that this sounded like 'famous last words' of a bachelor. Luckily, he soon met a beautiful young Vietnamese lady named Lien and they were married and she gave him a long and very happy life together. I remember many projects that we developed together in China, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan and Indonesia, where Lui gave us very substantial assistance. He was one of the very few highly skilled counsels who would study the legal issues and then help our sales teams find ways to succeed on an opportunity. Lui and Lien and their children Minh and Lanchi built a beautiful life together in Hong Kong and later on their ranch in Hollister."But, before their life in Hollister would happen, Saigon fell and Lien and the children were forced to leave Vietnam, flown from the roof of the American Embassy to San Francisco where the Rushings picked them up and gave them refuge in their home in the east foothills of San Jose. Lui had also been flown off that roof but landed on a merchant ship in the South China Sea.After a time in Hollister, the family moved back to the east and Lui's new office in Hong Kong where he worked on projects for ITT,. Particularly expanding the Sheraton Hotel footprint in the Asian Pacific. One of his great accomplishments was successfully negotiating with the communist government the opening of the Beijing based 'Great Wall Sheraton' – a rare western luxury hotel in the Chinese capital. The children attended the Hong Kong International School and Minh graduated returning to the US to attend the California Maritime Academy. He graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Maritime Engineering. Minh now runs MinhJet as a sole proprietor and has been restoring, maintaining and modifying warbird jets for over 20 years. Lanchi graduated from HKIS and went to UC Davis. Moving to New York, she completed her MBA at NYU and is now a Sr. Vice President with Estee Lauder Companies.Lui had one sibling, Nancy who passed on two years ago. He leaves behind his wife Lien, his son Minh and his wife Kathy and their children Tyler and Kaitlyn, and his daughter Lanchi and her husband Brian and their two children Sophie and Sylvie.Lien and the family are still planning to host a gathering to celebrate Lui's life as soon as it is safe for everyone to attend. It will be later than hoped, but will definitely take place. The family will make arrangements and announce the event when large gatherings are permitted. In the meantime, Lien extends her love and thanks to all who have helped her in these last few months.