Luitgard SprochJune 14, 1925 - August 15, 2020Resident of Webster, NYLuitgard entered into eternal rest on August 15, 2020 at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Alexander Sproch and her parents, Heinrich and Dora Schmitt. She leaves behind her children Bernard (Rhonda) Sproch, Rita (William) Mansfield, and Robert (Carrie) Sproch, her grandchildren BayLaurel, Jason, Melinda, Eric (Brittany) Sproch, William (Gigi Criss) Mansfield, Jessica Mansfield, Jennifer (Nate) Iorns, Alex (Brittany) Sproch, her great grandchildren, and her extended family in her hometown of Ebern, Germany.Luitgard will be remembered for her deep faith, impeccable taste and creativity, and sage advice. Her sweet smile will be missed by all who knew her both here and in Ebern.