Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
San Jose, CA
View Map
1929 - 2019
Lupe Gonzales Obituary
Lupe Gonzales
June 14th, 1929 - August 25th, 2019
San Jose
Mrs. Lupe Gonzales aged 90, of San Jose, California, entered her journey into heaven peacefully at home on Sunday afternoon, August 25, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born June 14th 1929, in Brawley, CA. Following her heart she married the love of her life Gabriel on August 18th, 1944 and together they shared a deep love that was deeply admired sharing 75 years of marriage.
Lupe is survived by her husband of 75 years, Gabriel Gonzales; two sons, Albert Gonzales and Leroy Gonzales; daughter, Esther Faria; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her son Arnold Gonzales. Lupe's legacy will be cherished by all her beloved family and friends.
Lupe will be missed and never forgotten.

Vigil service to be held on Thursday, September 5th at 7pm Oak Hill Funeral Home; Funeral on Friday, September 6th at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in San Jose at 12:30pm.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 4, 2019
