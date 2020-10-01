Lupe ZaragozaNov. 13, 1925 - Sept. 24, 2020Resident of San JoseLupe Zapien Zaragoza passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 in San Jose. She was born on November 13, 1925 in Madera.She retired from Del Monte Cannery with over 50 years of employment. She loved to sing and was a great seamstress.Lupe is survived by her children, Rose Aguirre, Robert Zaragoza & Steve Zaragoza (Sandra); grandchildren, Sofia Munoz, Dan Munoz, Stevie Zaragoza, Sonia Garcia & Albert Zaragoza; 5 great-grandchildren; & 2 great-great-grandchildren.A Viewing will be held from 10am-12pm with a Funeral Mass at 12pm on Monday, October 5 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4848 Pearl Ave, San Jose.