|
|
Luther Smith
Aug. 4, 1933 - Sept. 27, 2019
Campbell, CA
Luther Laverne Smith, more fondly known as Smitty, passed away at his home in Campbell on the evening of September 27, 2019. Smitty was born in DeQuincy, Louisiana on August 4, 1933 to Luther Hyatt Smith and Georgia Leola Smith. He is survived by his wife, Debra; children, Desiree, Eric, Adam, Evan, and Chelsea; siblings, George, Willard, and Sue; grandchildren, Zachary, Dustin, Jessica, Eva, and Shiloh. Smitty graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering Degree in 1956 and relocated to California in 1957. Smitty was a veteran of the United States Army and dedicated his life's work to national security and defense. Smitty will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, husband, brother, and uncle.
View the online memorial for Luther Smith
Published in Campbell Reporter Obits on Oct. 11, 2019