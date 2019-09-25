Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Mackovitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Mackovitch


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydia Mackovitch Obituary
Lydia Mackovitch
Feb. 28, 1968-Sept. 21, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Lydia Mackovitch, age 51, of Sunnyvale CA, passed away on Saturday September 21st, 2019. Loving wife of Michael Mackovitch, mother of two children, Devin and Annika. She was the daughter of Nancy MacHatton and the late Robert Bruce MacHatton, sister of Cynthia MacHatton, daughter-in-law of Donna Mackovitch, Bob Mackovitch (Janice), sister-in-law of Robb (Nikki), Jeff (Leanne), aunt to six, and related by marriage to a larger extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lydia's honor to Bay Area Cancer Connections https://www.bayareacancer.org/donors.html.
Friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00P.M.-8:30P.M. at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale. Funeral Service Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00A.M. also at the funeral home.


View the online memorial for Lydia Mackovitch
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lydia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
Download Now