Lydia Mackovitch
Feb. 28, 1968-Sept. 21, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Lydia Mackovitch, age 51, of Sunnyvale CA, passed away on Saturday September 21st, 2019. Loving wife of Michael Mackovitch, mother of two children, Devin and Annika. She was the daughter of Nancy MacHatton and the late Robert Bruce MacHatton, sister of Cynthia MacHatton, daughter-in-law of Donna Mackovitch, Bob Mackovitch (Janice), sister-in-law of Robb (Nikki), Jeff (Leanne), aunt to six, and related by marriage to a larger extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lydia's honor to Bay Area Cancer Connections https://www.bayareacancer.org/donors.html.
Friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00P.M.-8:30P.M. at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale. Funeral Service Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00A.M. also at the funeral home.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 25, 2019