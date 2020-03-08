|
Lyle Ambler
Feb 8, 1930 - Feb. 20, 2020
Prescott, Valley, AZ Milpitas, CA
Rev. Lyle Gene Ambler passed away on February 19, 2020.
Lyle was in the U.S. Army where he served honorably during WWII and the Korean War. Lyle then went to Warren AFB in Wyoming where he worked on the Atlas Missile Program. In 1961 Lyle went to work at Lockheed Corporation and after 30 years on Space flight programs, he retired as a Staff Engineer. Lyle then started his own business in the Sporting, Hunting and Firearms Sales and Repair named Ambler Arms and Ammunition. He retired the business in 1995 and moved to Las Vegas and was remarried in 2000 to Leigh Rickard.
Lyle and Leigh moved to Prescott Valley, AZ. In 2001. Lyle decided to enter the ministry and in 2010 Lyle became Ordained as a Deacon and many years as Post Chaplain. In 2013 Lyle was at Saint John's Anglican Church in Prescott Valley where he was Ordained to the Holy Priesthood.
Lyle is survived by his second wife Artha Leigh Ambler, son Lyle Ambler Jr., daughters Cheryl O'Dell and Carole Ambler, stepson James Rickard, stepdaughters Sherry Rickard and Mary Rickard.
Reverend Ambler's body will be transferred to Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Fremont, CA for burial next to his first wife Norma Ambler. A service will be held at the grave site on March 14, 2020
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Paul's Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott Valley, AZ 86301
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020