Lyman Stafford "Butch" Logan, Jr.

1938 - 2019

Sunnyvale

Lyman Stafford "Butch" Logan, Jr. – successful entrepreneur, tennis fiend, barbershop bass, and beloved brother, uncle, and friend – passed away on June 20, 2019. He was 80 years old.

Butch was one of a kind. He was born on September 14, 1938, in New York City – the son of Lyman Logan, Sr., and Jane Logan. Butch attended Ridgewood High School in New Jersey, where he thrived on the school's championship tennis team – graduating in 1956. He earned his BA from Hamilton College in 1960, and an MBA from Stanford University in 1962.

The Bay Area became Butch's lifelong home. He was a self-made entrepreneur, enjoying a successful career in real estate, computing, finance, and other fields. He helped to create a real-time computerized tracking system for Southern Pacific Railroad's train cars, and developed computer systems for cities and housing authorities, among other accomplishments. As a young man, he served his country in the United States Army Reserve.

Outside of his career, Butch had two main passions: tennis and singing. He was a decades-long member of the Bay Area Tennis Society (BATS), serving on its board and as treasurer. He was a skilled, tenacious tennis player – overcoming a stroke in his late forties, which required him to switch from playing right-handed to hitting lefty.

Butch was also a longtime member of the Stanford Singles Club, serving as treasurer and on the board. He rarely missed a party and danced up a storm as a highly in-demand dance partner.

Butch was known for his beautiful bass singing voice. For over two decades, he sang in the Peninsulaires, a renowned barbershop chorus in Silicon Valley, performing in numerous competitions in California, Nevada, and Arizona. He was a natural performer who brought many people joy with his talent and exuberance on stage.

Butch was one of the most easy-going people you'll ever meet. You could often hear him humming a joyful tune. He had a kind heart, and a big, infectious laugh. He took pride in his endeavors, but he was humble and didn't brag about his success.

He loved to sing Johnny Cash songs on road trips – and "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," with a hotdog and a beer in his hands. He was loyal to his San Francisco Giants, his Niners, his Warriors, and his Sharks. He was a champion card player in bridge, canasta, spit, and the Logan family game, "Oh Hell" – quietly slaying his competition with a warm smile.

Butch once wrote, "I enjoy each day and don't sweat the trivies." He lived a full, rich life – and was loved by many.

Butch is survived by his sister, Lisa Herman; his brother, John Logan; three nieces, a nephew, and many other family members and friends who loved him so much.

A celebration of Butch's life will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 2:30pm, at Fair Oaks Park Building, 540 N Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Music in Schools Today, a charity that supports music education in the Bay Area: musicinschoolstoday.org, (415) 392-9010.





