Lynn Ann (Heldt) Anderson Simonsen

July 13, 1969 - May 24, 2019

Resident of Morgan Hill

On Friday, May 24, Lynn Ann Anderson Simonsen and her husband Christian Clinton Simonsen were involved in a tragic accident when the small plane Chris was piloting went down in Wayne County Utah. Lynn and Chris had only been married a little over a year but their love for each other was evident to all who knew them. In the last year they had visited Alaska, Europe, Las Vegas, Disneyland and Hawaii. They loved snorkeling, cooking and going on long bikes rides together in Morgan Hill where they lived.

Lynn was born in Long Island, NY and moved to San Jose, CA in 1974. She received her Masters degree in Molecular Biology from San Jose State University. Jane Goodall was Lynn's childhood idol. It was because of Jane's work that Lynn became interested in biology.

Lynn loved her job as a scientist and had worked side by side with Chris for over 15 years, most recently at Alector. Although her love for Chris was strong, her heart and soul were her daughters Cailey Marie Anderson and Hannah Angela Anderson. She was very proud of her girls and raised them with an abundance of love and time. She was loved by all their friends and always welcomed them with a smile. She was an awesome mom, a wonderful daughter, a cherished sister and a best friend to many.

Lynn is survived by her parents Robert and Margie Heldt, siblings and their spouses Karen and Barry Braverman, Bob Heldt, Jr. and Karen Kramer and Michael and Allison Heldt, as well as nieces Samantha, Chelsea, and nephews Ben, Matthew, Alex and Eric. She is also survived by her ex husband John Anderson, many aunts, uncles, friends and neighbors.

A Memorial for Lynn and Chris Simonsen will be held Saturday June 15th at 11:00am at the Lima-Campagna-Johnson funeral home in Morgan Hill. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation, please consider the Jane Goodall Institute: https://www.janegoodall.org/donate/





View the online memorial for Lynn Ann (Heldt) Anderson Simonsen Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary