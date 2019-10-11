|
Lynne Frances Hosack
Gilroy
Age 65, Lynne passed away Sunday 9/29/2019, in San Francisco, after a long illness.
Lynne was born 9/28/1954, in Queens, New York to Eugene and Frances Napier. She met the love of her life, Dale, in 1972 at work in Sunnyvale. Lynne and Dale we're married on 8/9/1975 in Santa Clara, CA. They lived in San Jose, and 30 years in Sunnyvale before moving to Gilroy in 2015.
A graduate of San Jose State, Lynne worked in finance and accounting at several firms before starting her own business, LFH Bookkeeping in 1979. She maintained that business until 2001 when she went to work full time for one of her clients. She retired in 2011 due to a stroke.
She is survived by her husband Dale Hosack, daughter Kristen Hosack, brother Jim Napier (Dona), brother-in-law Steve Hosack (Louise), niece Julia Hosack, nephew Matthew Hosack, goddaughter Raelyn Ruppel, and countless friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at Willow Glen United Methodist Church, 1420 Newport Ave, San Jose, CA 95125 at 1:00 pm on Saturday, 11/2/2019.
The Skills Plus program was transformative in assisting Lynne with her stroke recovery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in memory of Lynne Hosack to:
Skills Plus Program
1840 Benton St.
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 11, 2019