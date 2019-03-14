Lynne Hunter

Feb. 4, 1937 - Dec. 1, 2018

Redondo Beach

Lynne Burton Hunter passed away peacefully on December 1, 2018 in Redondo Beach, CA at a memory care community where she had been residing the past year. She is preceded in death by her parents & her husband John. She is survived by her 3 brothers (Rick, Dave & Earl) her daughter Leslie (Russell), and her two grandchildren (Hunter & Hamilton).

Lynne was born February 4, 1937 in Santa Monica, CA. She lived in Santa Monica & Van Nuys for her early childhood until the family moved up north to Willits, CA, where she spent the rest of her youth. She was a graduate of Willits High School & went on to earn her Bachelors Degree in Accounting at San Jose State. She lived in San Francisco & then settled in Los Altos, where she resided until 2007. From 2007 until the time of her death she lived in Redondo Beach, where she had moved to be close to her grandchildren & daughter.

After college she worked at a CPA firm in Redwood City, where she met her husband. They wed in 1963 and worked together for the rest of their professional careers. With his encouragement she became a CPA & then branched off to start her own accounting practice with her husband John for many years.

She was an intelligent, gentle, poised, kind woman who loved music, travelling, wildlife, gardening, reading & learning. She earned a minor in music at SJSU and for many years sang in a church group called "The Sunday Singers". She loved classical music, showtunes, & world music. She also loved attending the symphony.

Her travels took her to Europe, Mexico, Bermuda, Ireland, Alaska, the Southwestern US, Maine, & Canada. She loved to travel into her 70's.

She was always very active in her church – the 2nd Church of Christ Scientists, Palo Alto, and then the Palos Verdes branch after she moved to the Hollywood Riviera. From serving on the board to treasurer to playing piano for the Sunday school to Reader to helping weed the yard, she was always striving to be helpful.

At her request she will be scattered at sea, which is fitting as she always loved the ocean.





