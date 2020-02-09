|
Lynne (Foster) Niederhaus
Apr. 19, 1943 - Feb. 3, 2020
Sunnyvale, CA
Lynne (Foster) Niederhaus, 76, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Parksinson's disease.
A Michigan native, Lynne received her Bachelors degree from UCSB and Masters degree in Education from Cal State East Bay. Lynne was married to Don Niederhaus, and they raised three children. She was also married to Jack Stemmy. Lynne loved being a teacher for 35+ years, and especially enjoyed helping her students with special needs. She taught at Corte Madera in Portola Valley, Central Middle School and Tierra Linda in San Carlos, and retired with the Carmel Unified School District.
Lynne was a devoted mother, beloved Nana, and dear friend to many. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, collecting antiques and fine dining. Lynne's devotion to her friends and family was among her greatest gifts.
Lynne is survived by her loving children: Heidi (Tony), Kirsten (Sam), & Greg; her adored grandsons Chris and Nicholas, and treasured family and friends.
A celebration of Lynne's life will be held on Feb. 13, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Chapel of the Roses - Visitation at 9am. Memorial service at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to APDAparkinson.org. Special thanks to Belmont Village Sunnyvale, and Vitas Hospice for their outstanding care.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2020