Mabel De Smet O'Connell
Campbell
Mabel passed away peacefully at home on August 29, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born February 8, 1927 to parents Albert and Mabel De Smet a pioneer family in Santa Clara Valley. The family resided in San Jose, now known as Willow Glen. They had a 20 acre fruit orchard in which they grew cherries, apricots and prunes. She spent many a summer picking cherries and cutting apricots. She never enjoyed store bought produce after growing up eating fresh fruit.
Mabel attended Willow Glen Grammar school and Notre Dame High School, class of 1945. While at Notre Dame she made many lifelong friends. She helped coordinate many of the annual reunions of which the class celebrated their 70th in 2015. After graduating from San Jose State, she worked as a secretary for the San Jose Unified School system and in 1950 she helped open Willow Glen High School.
Mabel married John O'Connell in 1955 and they enjoyed 63yrs of marriage. After John retired they enjoyed traveling to Europe and numerous trips to Ireland where John was born. They also relished spending time in Tahoe. Mabel loved to spend time in her garden and certainly had a "green thumb". She was the "ultimate hostess" entertaining family and friends.
She was the loving Mother to Colleen O'Connell. She is also survived by her Nephews, Great Nieces/ Great Nephews, and Great, Great Nieces/Great, Great Nephews. Mabel was predeceased in death by her parents Mabel and Albert DeSmet and her sister and brother-in law Laverne and Jerry Fuller.
It was Mabel's request that there be no service. She will be remembered for her many fine qualities; thoughtfulness, kindness, and caring about others just to name a few. She may be gone, but never forgotten. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.
Memorial donations suggested to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. GuidingEyes.org. or a charity special to your heart.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 14, 2019