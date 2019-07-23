Mercury News Obituaries
|
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Simon Catholic Church
1970 Grant Rd
Los Altos, CA
Mabel L. Teresi


1923 - 2019
Mabel L. Teresi Obituary
Mabel L. Teresi

April 15, 1923 - July 21, 2019
Resident of Los Altos
Mabel, a long-time resident of Los Altos passed away Sun. July 21, 2019. She was born in 1923 on a ranch in the Central Valley of California, moving to the Bay Area after marrying Sam, the love of her life, in 1945. Mabel was an Avon representative for over 50 years in the community.
Mabel is survived by her daughter, Mary Lou Palomo, four grandchildren; Philip and Matthew Teresi, Sara Wilder and Emily Palomo, four great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Sam Teresi and son Dominic Teresi.
A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 25th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, 1970 Grant Rd., Los Altos. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 23, 2019
